On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Army

Army looking to offload surplus of artifacts

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 20, 2020 12:08 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Last week, a stunning new museum devoted to Army history opened its doors in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Meanwhile, the Army’s own museum enterprise, part of the Army Center of Military History, wants to divest itself of surplus items of the more than half million artifacts is now cares for. With what’s going on, the museum enterprise’s historic material division chief, Stefan Rohal, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

 

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Army Army Center of Military History Defense Federal Drive Stefan Rohal Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru