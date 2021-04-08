On Air: Panel Discussions
How the Army is starting to think differently about the Arctic

By Tom Temin
April 8, 2021 11:51 am
If the Arctic region is the roof the world, the Army is starting to think differently about what could be lurking up there. Like Russia. Last month the Army released a new strategy called Regaining Arctic Dominance, aimed at helping secure U.S. interests in the region. With some of the details in the strategy, Army strategic planner Elizabeth Felling joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

