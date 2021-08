Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army is working with industry to develop a new generation of helicopters and drones that operate vertically. One recent milestone was the locking in of requirements for four lines of effort. For an update, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the director of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team, Major General Walter Rugen.