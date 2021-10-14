Trending:
Army

Army looking to better monitor service member health

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 14, 2021 1:40 pm
Through its Public Health Center, the Army keeps tabs on all of the factors that can affect the health of its forces as a whole. Its Health Promotion and Wellness Directorate focuses on the condition of individual soldiers. And its been building out capacity to ensure that each occupant of a uniform is at his or her best. At the Association of the U.S. Army conference, which concluded yesterday, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the Health Promotion and Wellness Director, Laura Mitvalsky.

