Army Secretary nominee pledges to expand Junior ROTC

Army Secretary nominee Daniel Driscoll said he would work to expand the Junior ROTC program as a way to boost recruiting and focus on building cyber workforce.

Daniel Driscoll, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Army, told lawmakers he will prioritize expanding the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program across the country if he is confirmed as the service’s secretary.

“I think that this is a topic that requires focus from the top, and I commit, if confirmed, to looking at this, working with the team, because these are the kind of lineages and relationships and chains that we can build into communities that can get us not just one future soldier, but get us generations of soldiers,” Driscoll said during his Senate Armed Services Committee nomination hearing on Thursday.

The JROTC is a Defense Department funded program that provides citizenship and leadership education at over 3,000 secondary schools across the country and around the globe. Students enroll in JROTC classes as part of their high school curriculum — these courses focus on leadership, citizenship, physical fitness, and discipline. The program is administered by the Army, Navy and Air Force, and classes are taught by former service members.

The military services reported 3,499 JROTC units in fiscal 2023 with a planned increase of 15 units in fiscal 2024. The Army operates approximately 50% of all JROTC units nationwide and across the world.

The fiscal 2024 defense policy bill mandated the Defense Department to maintain between 3,400 and 4,000 JROTC units nationwide, but the program expansion has been slow.

“It troubles me that only 15 units across the country have actually been opened in spite of our statute. Meanwhile, there are 300 schools around the country that are on a waiting list. If you ask a principal, any principal in any state of the union, would they like a JROTC? They say, ‘Yes.’ If you ask the school board of the superintendent, they say, ‘We would love to have a JROTC.’ This is a winner,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, (R-Miss.), who leads the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“This committee is serious about building Junior ROTC. It is a matter of scholarly study that Junior ROTC, whether Army or the other branches, is a citizenship builder for students who volunteer for JROTC, and they only take volunteers. They have better attendance records. They have higher graduation records. They attend post secondary education at a higher rate, and, in general, they’re better students. And this is, without question, based on peer reviewed studies we have.”

A study done in 2023 by the RAND Corporation, has indeed found that high school students who participated in JROTC are more likely to graduate, have higher attendance rates and experience fewer disciplinary actions. The study also showed that students from JROTC are more likely to enlist and go a STEM-related route within the Army.

The program, however, has drawn congressional scrutiny after reports of instructor misconduct, allegations of mandatory enrollment at some schools, among other issues.

There is a possibility that expanding the program could help address recruiting shortfalls the military has been experiencing for the past several years. In his statement to Congress, Driscoll said his main challenge during his tenure would be “ensuring the Army recruits qualified candidates in sufficient numbers.”

“As the Army’s end-strength and veteran population declines, fewer young people are closely connected to a Soldier or veteran, meaning becoming a Soldier may seem foreign to them,” said Driscoll.

The Army managed to meet its recruitment targets in fiscal 2024 for the first time in years — this success in large part is attributed to the service’s Future Soldier Preparatory course, which helps recruits meet physical and academic standards prior to enlisting. During the hearing, Driscoll said he would work to scale the prep course even further.

He also suggested offering more monetary benefits to soldiers is not the way to fundamentally fix recruitment shortfalls the Army has experienced in the past decade.

“I think there is a story to tell of the United States Army that young people want to hear, and I think we have complicated that story a bit over the last couple of years. I actually don’t think it is throwing more money at the problem. I think it’s nice to get things like the GI Bill. I got to use the GI Bill, but I didn’t enlist for that. I enlisted because I wanted to go serve my country. And I think young people stand by ready for us to tell that story again in a compelling way,” said Driscoll.

Cyber workforce

If confirmed, Driscoll told lawmakers he’d immediately fill the role of the principal cyber advisor to the Army, which has been vacant for nearly six months.

“If confirmed, one of the roles I’d be most excited to fill. I don’t know what has led to the delay in filling it, but I can commit to very early on trying to prioritize that because, as stated earlier, with the way that multi-domain is going and our wars are going to be fought in the future, that will be a critical role,” said Driscoll.

In addition, as of last year, the Defense Department reported approximately 28,000 unfilled military and civilian cyber roles.

“We are going to have to figure out and work together to create unique pathways for the cyber experts among us to be the most lethal cyber person or soldier. That pathway may look very different from going to Ranger School and ending up in Ranger Battalion, and we need to work with the pipelines in the civilian sector to empower those candidates who want to join the Army,” said Driscoll.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.