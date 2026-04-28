Army’s Project ARIA seeks to accelerate AI adoption across the force

"Sec. Driscoll has really pushed us to shift the paradigm on how we approach that problem," David Fitzgerald said.

Last year, Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll brought together roughly 20 top executives from some of the nation’s leading technology and industrial companies to help the service identify how industry could best support the Army’s push to advance some of its critical artificial intelligence initiatives.

The Army presented industry with a series of operational scenarios, asking companies how they would address the Army’s key challenges in those areas.

“A lot of them really distill down into how do we become more data-centric and reduce cognitive load on operational formations, particularly in priority theaters, where low bandwidth or denied environments are going to be a problem in a large-scale combat scenario,” Deputy Under Secretary of the Army David Fitzgerald told Federal News Network.

“How do we solve the tyranny of distance in the digital space? That’s where a lot of the vignettes focus — they were at a classified level, but that’s largely what we were looking at: How do we improve the speed of decision making, reduce cognitive loads on our warfighters through the introduction of best-of-class, frontier-type AI capabilities,” he added.

Out of that tabletop exercise at the Pentagon came the Army’s Rapid Implementation of Artificial Intelligence initiative, or ARIA, which is organized around three main efforts — developing a “model armory” to deliver AI tools to soldiers at the tactical edge, integrating AI into the Army’s complex planning, programming, budgeting and execution (PPBE) process, and creating a digital twin of the service’s industrial base to enable a more efficient, AI-driven supply chain.

About 20 companies participated in the exercise, and while most remain involved in some capacity, roughly 11 companies are deeply involved in the initiative’s lines of effort.

“Some of them are unique to one use case. Several of them are cross-cutting. But even the ones that didn’t have a role or a niche on one of the use case teams, a lot of them are helping through enterprise advisory, they’re sort of helping self-organize and syndicate the industry partners,” Fitzgerald said.

Automating PPBE process

Team Gray, led by Col. Patrick Workman, seeks to identify the elements of the PPBE process that are easiest to automate with AI now, while also laying the groundwork for more advanced capabilities in the future. One of the biggest challenges, Fitzgerald said, is the Army’s state of data — many business systems remain siloed, outdated and reliant on manual data entry. As a result, the service had to spend a lot of time cleaning up its data before starting to leverage AI.

“We needed to move those databases around, collapse some business systems into a cloud-based environment that AI could actually access. And that resulted in a kind of peripheral benefit of sunsetting a number of legacy systems, which has already saved us several million dollars, and we’re retiring 33 more systems, converging another 12, and that consolidation is going to save close to $100 million in fiscal 2026 and about another $70 million in 2027. So this is an exercise that’s kind of self-funding in many respects,” Fitzgerald said.

Beyond fixing its underlying data, the Army is also trying to address one of the most difficult parts of the PPBE process — while service officials can see how funds are allocated, they often lack visibility into why those decisions were made or what impact those decisions may have across the force.

Team Gray is working to change that by developing tools that allow senior leaders to quickly run “what if” scenarios — for instance, how changes in end strength could impact munitions purchasing capability. Right now, that kind of analysis is done manually and can take weeks.

“One vignette of how this has already been utilized is we were able to look at the Army activities and resourcing at one of our contingency locations in Africa to help inform basing decisions. And we did a comparison where we used the AI tool, and it was able to pull that information within a few minutes. By comparison, that took three resource managers and about two weeks to pull the same information, and the results were very similar. The AI was probably a little more accurate in the ultimate analysis. I think that was a real selling point to the enterprise,” Fitzgerald said.

‘Model Armory’

Meanwhile, Team Black looks to deliver AI capabilities directly to soldiers at the tactical edge through a “model armory” — a shared library of tools that troops can access on demand and tailor to specific missions.

“You can think of it as an arms room where you go and draw out the weapon that you need,” Fitzgerald said.

“For example, a user can request a computer vision model that’s seeking specific friendly or enemy vehicle signatures in a particular operating region with current weather conditions to get better results. And then that model continues to be hosted in that armory so other units can kind of use the best of breed and then tailor for their specific operational requirements,” he added.

WebAI, one of the participating companies, for instance, is helping provide the infrastructure needed to assess the effectiveness of AI models and deliver them to users in the field.

“One of the biggest challenges is that the cloud over the last 30 years has become the repository for everything. When you don’t have access to the cloud, all of the orchestration services for cloud capabilities are really good in the cloud, but they don’t scale well to the edge. So the ability for us to provide cloud-like services to support things like model orchestration, agentic workflows in denied environments, peer to peer, requires the build out of a totally different network that allows for different topology by which to share and build applications, share and distribute or receive data. The backend infrastructure of this is actually fairly complex, and it doesn’t really exist broadly today in the military or the commercial market,” Jason Rathje, webAI’s president of public sector, told Federal News Network.

“What scales well in the cloud does not scale well in the edge. And so you need something that’s built for the edge. Now, the great thing now is that once you can figure out that problem set, it does scale well back up to the cloud,” he added.

Transforming supply chain management

Team Yellowstone, led by Col. Matt Alexander, is focused on using artificial intelligence to transform the Army’s supply chain and modernize its aging industrial base by building a digital twin of operations, beginning at Anniston Army Depot. Many of the service’s depots still rely on outdated, manual processes that limit visibility into parts and maintenance needs.

The effort aims to organize that data to create a real-time picture of supply and demand, allowing the Army to improve visibility, reduce bottlenecks and make faster “make or buy” decisions.

While each team is at a different stage, the effort is being executed in phases, and the teams are expected to deliver full capability within a year.

“Where do we go from here? We think of it as sort of sequels and branches, and the sequel is each of those three lines of effort should in a future state, kind of converge into one overlapping effort,” Fitzgerald said.

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