Army asks its vendors to ‘jailbreak’ their own systems

The effort is part of a wider Army effort called "right to integrate," which aims to significantly ease the process of tying various Army data systems together.

For years, Army officials have complained that integrating the service’s various pieces of technology together is much more difficult than it should be, forcing soldiers to be their own integrators once they and their equipment reaches the battlefield.

But over the last several weeks, the service has been testing an approach the service hopes will radically change that paradigm, urging vendors to “jailbreak” their own technology platforms in ways that create new interfaces between them — or opens up existing ones that the Army hasn’t been using.

As the Army tries to move toward a future in which the new systems it buys are interoperable via well-documented interfaces, officials realized they also needed to address data flows to and from the service’s existing systems in more modern ways. Operation Jailbreak, as it’s called, aims to unlock those systems.

“We, the United States, can do it differently than Ukraine, we can do it differently than Israel — we have the most powerful defense industrial base in the history of the world,” Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told reporters. “And when we called them three weeks ago, every single one of our primes, every single one of our neoprimes, every single one of our large scaling new entrants immediately said, ‘We will send everything you need.’”

A week later, Driscoll said, 600 participants from 50 companies had gathered at Fort Carson, Colorado for the first of what officials said will be several integration “sprints.”

“And that is absolutely incredible because what it does is it will allow a data lake for the future,” he said. “You can get away from eight or nine screens that have to be operated by eight or nine soldiers to do things like dealing with complex drone swarms. And instead what we can do is put software and agentic solutions and AI into the loop with them to make their decisions. And so this is probably one of the biggest things we as an Army have done in decades.”

The jailbreaking operation is part of a larger initiative the Army is calling “right to integrate,” which aims to dramatically simplify and modernize the way systems share data with one another.

Alex Miller, the service’s chief technology officer, said the effort so far has involved a mix of asking vendors to build new interfaces and document existing ones.

“But more importantly, don’t provide it in a way that removes your ability to move fast. We don’t want your intellectual property — that’s yours. We’re a capitalist society. We want you to be able to move fast, just help us document it,” he said.

The result, Miller said, has been the Defense Department’s first-ever marketplace for application programming interfaces (APIs).

“All of those interfaces can be documented, all of the documentation can be shared, not just with the Army, but with our partners and with other vendors. So you can get these really cool configurations of things that could never work together before,” he said. “And because I’m an engineer and I was surrounded by some of my favorite engineers, we put together a game board so that every company could see where everybody else was. We invoked a little bit of competition amongst the engineers, but it also provided everyone a level playing field that they could work with our Army Software Factory team, they could work with our Army Cyber red team to make sure that we were safe and secure and had cyber hygiene. But also they had access to literally every echelon of Army leadership, from the program managers to the acquisition executives to the secretary himself, because this was that important.”’

Miller said there’s nothing particularly radical about the interface approach the Army is now embracing and that it mirrors existing practices in the technology industry.

However, the Army, until now, has not encouraged those practices in its acquisition programs, partly because it has tended to require vendors to adhere to highly-detailed, antiquated and military-specific interface control documents.

“Some of it was just allowing them to build interfaces from scratch for their systems — where in the past, we had said the only way to get data off of it is a serial interface. So one of the documents is like 737 pages and it just does bit stream mapping for how some of the messages look, and we had never asked for something like a modern remote procedural call interface or an API,” he said. “We crippled a lot of our partners by saying not only is your system classified at inception, which makes it really hard to use modern development practices, but we also said you also have to interface directly to this standard that’s been around for multiple decades, even if you want to implement different technologies.”

The current jailbreaking sprint runs through June 6. And from there, Army leaders want to push the newly-exposed and documented interfaces into real-world military operations within 30 days.

“We have already been pushing updates from here to Central Command,” Miller said. “One of the first couple systems that were jailbroken was really our command and control platform and the ability to actually tie in a lot of the counter unmanned system radars, cameras and effectors. We’ve had really great partners here. What the secretary has asked us to do is think through when this ends, what does the 30 day sprint to harden, to do regression testing and to do publication forward look like. And then what the Secretary has also challenged us on is what does the next sprint look like, and who should be included in that from the joint force and from our partners and allies.”

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