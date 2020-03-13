AI is helping protect endangered species: NOAA

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Among its duties, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitors the populations and health of ocean species, including whales and various seals in the polar regions. The agency partnered with Microsoft. With how they do it, aided by some artificial intelligence, Marine Mammal Lab affiliate scientist Manuel Castellote, and zoologist Erin Moreland joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

