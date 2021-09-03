Some ways agencies can keep artificial intelligence from getting out of control

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Everyone agrees artificial intelligence is powerful technology. That’s why agencies across the government are looking at it to speed things up and improve mission delivery. But AI can be misused. Just look at the super-surveillance society that is communist China. For how federal agencies can keep AI honest, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to someone who’s done extensive AI research. She’s the program lead for the artificial intelligence security initiative at the University of California Berkley, Jessica Newman.