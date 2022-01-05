AI can help companies hire workers faster but they risk bias in the tech

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Artificial intelligence is growing fast as a technology to help companies hire the people they need faster. But it also has the potential to introduce bias on a record scale. That’s according to attorney Keith Sonderling, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2020. He’s made fair use of AI a top priority, and he joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin: Mr. Sonderling, good to have you in.

Keith Sonderling: Thank you for having me.

Tom Temin: And before we get into the AI issue, which I know is a big priority for the agency writ large, just for people that are not operating at the level of presidential appointee, when you have three people that are Republicans and two Democrats on the EEOC, and the President is a Democrat and the chair is a Democrat — we had her on last week, Ms. Burrows, highly capable lady — how does it operate? What are things like in the office of the EEOC when that situation is extant?

Keith Sonderling: Well, it is a unique situation. But if you look at these independent agencies, these agencies that are bipartisan, that have different appointees for different terms, staggered terms. And that’s the way Congress designed these agencies, is to have different viewpoints, to bring different backgrounds to these very important, in our case, federal civil rights laws. So right now, because of the way we were confirmed in the terms, there is a unique situation at the EEOC, where even though we are in a Democrat administration, there are five commissioners, three of them happen to be Republican. And the fall of 2020 when I was confirmed along with two other commissioners, it brought some of the most significant changes to the EEOC in years. Not only was it the first time since 2016 the EEOC has actually had five members, which is the way it’s supposed to be, it’s the first time in a very long time that Republicans control the majority of that. So what does that practically mean? Essentially, how the EEOC is run, the chair has the power to set the agenda, but she needs the votes of all, a majority vote from the commissioners, to actually make any new regulations or new policies or guidelines. So right now, because of the dynamic, everything that has to be done, it needs to be done in a bipartisan fashion. And some would argue that’s how the agencies are supposed to be, these dynamics where the power structures are different and not, okay, we’re in a Democrat administration, it’s all Democrats. That’s the way Congress designed these agencies. Unlike where it was before — the U.S. Department of Labor or Department of Justice or EPA right now, which are the political appointees are all Biden-appointed Democrats — it’s different, it’s unique, it really allows us to do some very interesting things in a bipartisan manner.

Tom Temin: And when you do have appointees of the two parties working in the same office, do you put silly putty on each other’s chairs?

Keith Sonderling: No, there are a lot of gag gifts everywhere. No, but we’re very, it’s a very cordial working relationship. Look, we were all confirmed by the U.S. Senate for a reason: Because we care deeply about civil rights and civil rights in the workplace, and believe in these laws where we wouldn’t want to do that. So we all have that base understanding that we care about these laws, that we’re the agency charged with administering, enforcing some of the most, I would argue, some of the most important laws out there — the right to work, the right to make a living, without any discrimination based upon protected characteristics.

Tom Temin: And by the way, what has the workload been like in terms of incoming cases to the commission?

Keith Sonderling: We’re still waiting for the actual breakdown of our fiscal year 2021 stats. Normally, they come out in January, but and then we’ll be able to really dive into see how [COVID-19] and the virus affected the amount of claims that were coming in the, types of claims coming in. For instance, you know, retaliation is the number one claim at the EEOC every single year. Behind that, at least in fiscal year 2020, it was disability discrimination. So in fiscal year 2020, religious discrimination was around 3% of all of our cases. So we’ll see how that dynamic changes with the fiscal year ’21 numbers. With the fiscal year ’22 numbers, as we see now, religious discrimination may skyrocket much higher because of all the mandatory vaccination programs. So it’s hard to tell right now, just where the we are in the new fiscal year with old fiscal year data, but I think when that comes out, specifically on the breakdown in cases, we’ll see how the pandemic has impacted the amount and types of cases we’re getting.

Tom Temin: Sure, so the change in the physical health situation of the nation could, in some indirect way, affect policy toward how these cases are handled and adjudicated, and what is considered discriminatory practice.

Keith Sonderling: Right, and also where the agency needs to go on guidance. You know, our job also is, we’re not just a civil law enforcement agency, just like when I was at the Department of Labor. We need to put out guidance for both employees and employers to make sure that they understand the requirements of the laws, know what their employer’s obligations are to employees. But for employers, you know, know how to manage these laws and implement these laws that so there’s no discrimination. So I think when we start seeing the amount of claims that have come in through COVID the pandemic has changed, you know, it’s on us to continue to give guidance, and help both employers and employees with the new challenges that have come from the pandemic.

Tom Temin: We’re speaking with Keith Sanderling. He’s a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. And just another question I had operationally. How much discussion, back-and-forth collaboration, is there between the EEOC and the Federal Labor Relations Authority?

Keith Sonderling: Well, I know there’s a lot of coordination with career staff in our various departments with all federal agencies, you know, not on two sides. One, from a policy perspective, if there’s any information that, whether it’s Department of Labor or Department of Justice that needs that implicate or laws, I know there’s a lot of working together. And the same goes with Congress about giving technical assistance on our very complicated federal laws. But also don’t forget the EEOC also enforces our laws against the federal government. So all the individual EEO offices there’s constant communication with, not just on training, but dealing with the cases coming through that federal government employees complain. So specific to the NLRA, I’m not 100% Sure the the amount of coordination. I just know globally that we have staff that works with all agencies,

Tom Temin: And getting to artificial intelligence, this has become kind of an abiding issue for you and the EEOC. Miss burrows was on again speaking about that also, but you have been interested in this for a while. And you get pretty deep into the technology of it. What’s the big concern?

Keith Sonderling: What people don’t understand, you hear so much about artificial intelligence now, across the government, you know, across industries, whether it’s the private sector, whether it’s the federal government, whether it’s foreign government. And specifically to the laws the EEOC administers and enforces, let me tell you what it’s not. Everyone wants to say, oh, this is robots replacing humans. The robots are outside the door, they’re finally coming in and they’re going to take all your jobs and that’s it. Well, that may happen one day; it’s not what’s happening right now. The use of AI right now is pervasive throughout the private sector. And what do I mean by that? This is just generally software that is replacing some typical HR functions. For instance, like creating a job description, screening resumes, chatting with applicants, interviewing applicants, doing performance reviews for applicants, in some extreme situations terminating an applicant or an actual employee as well. So it is being used, it’s out there, and the reason I’ve been talking about it and raising awareness about it is because we have to address it now. Because as we’ll talk about, there’s so many promising aspects to this technology to potentially help remove bias from the decision making at all stages of the employment relationship, which is why our agency exists. So I think there’s a lot of good to it, but if not used properly it can potentially violate the civil rights laws from the 1960s far greater than we’ve ever seen before, because a computer can do a lot more than an individual person.

Tom Temin: Right. And so we’ve seen a couple of cases where that has happened because of the training data that you would think smart tech companies have fed into their algorithms. And so what, from a policy standpoint, could the EEOC promulgate to industry such that this doesn’t happen?

Keith Sonderling: Yeah. And if you think about it, AI has no intentions of its own, at least for now. You know, again, back to the robots replacing all of us. But for now, it’s only based upon the data that’s fed to the algorithms. So if you’re an employer, and you want to diversify your workforce, or you want just to find the best candidates, and you tell the computer here are my top 10 salespeople — let’s just use that example — go find me 100 of them. Well, if your salespeople are all of one gender, one race, one national origin, that computer is going to look for those patterns, and they’re just going to potentially replicate the status quo and not give opportunities to others that don’t meet those protected characteristics, which you’re not allowed to make an employment decision on. And you know, there’s some really classic examples of this — and these were very publicly disclosed, these are not EEOC cases — where one company went to one of these resume screening programs and said here’s our top employees, go find us more. And the computer said the best characteristics is being named Jared and having played high school lacrosse, and that’s an example, you know, we often use because what does that show you? That’s not looking to necessarily what their best actual work skills are, which is what we encourage employers to make employment based decisions upon, it’s just on some of these characteristics.