White House science adviser talks AI action plan and citizen services

The Trump administration's new AI action plan focuses on exporting "American AI," while also prioritizing expanding AI use across federal agencies.

The White House’s top science adviser invoked the importance of citizen services globally in explaining a new AI action plan thrust to export “American AI.”

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, spoke about the White House’s recently unveiled “AI Action Plan” during an event Wednesday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The plan directs more than 90 federal policy actions. They include a recommendation for the Commerce Department to gather proposals from industry to develop “full-stack AI export packages.”

“One of the most important things we need to do is make sure that the world is running on the American AI stack,” Kratsios said. “We have the best chips, we have the best clouds, we have the best models, we have the best applications. Everyone in the world should be using our technology, and we should make it easy for the world to use it.”

Kratsios said the AI action plan’s export idea connects back to his difficulties during the first Trump administration convincing allies to replace telecommunications equipment made by the Chinese firm Huawei.

He said governments across the world are now exploring how to use AI to manage their data and provide public services.

“Whether it’s the way you pay your taxes, whether it’s your health care records, whether it’s small things like if you want to get a permit to go to national park for a campsite – all of this stuff is going to be part of the AI fabric,” he continued. “And it would be a huge problem if the model that is fine-tuned to generate these AI solutions isn’t from America.”

The Trump administration is organizing an “AI stack” – as opposed to individual pieces, such as AI models and cloud services – to make it easier to export to foreign governments.

“Generally, a lot of countries are interested in having AI for their people,” Kratsios said. “The specifics of what that means is not necessarily always there. And we have to fill in the blanks for them. We have to show them what the potential is for AI for their people, and their country, and their economies, and make it as easy as humanly possible for them to implement it.”

Meanwhile, the new AI action plan includes plenty of recommendations for U.S. agencies with a goal to “accelerate AI adoption in government.” The latest plans follow Office of Management and Budget directives from April regarding the federal use of AI and federal AI procurement, respectively.

The AI action plan’s recommendations include formalizing the Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Council as “the primary venue for interagency coordination and collaboration on AI adoption,” creating a federal AI talent exchange program and establishing an “AI procurement toolbox” at the General Services Administration.

The action plan also suggests mandating that agencies ensure that to the maximum extent “all employees whose work could benefit from access to frontier language models have access to, and appropriate training for, such tools.”

And the plan recommends OMB organize a cohort of “high-impact service providers” to pilot and increase the use of AI for public service deliver. OMB designates agencies as high-impact service providers due to the scale and critical importance of their public-facing services.

“With AI tools in use, the Federal government can serve the public with far greater efficiency and effectiveness,” the action plan states. “Use cases include accelerating slow and often manual internal processes, streamlining public interactions, and many others.”

AI standards, funding

Kratsios said the White House is also looking to Capitol Hill to address several issues around AI, including ensconcing a recently rebranded National Institute of Standards and Technology effort into law.

The Commerce Department in June rebranded the AI Safety Institute as the “Center for AI Standards and Innovation.” The Biden administration initially established the AI Safety Institute. But Kratsios and other Trump administration officials have criticized the prior administration’s AI efforts as being overly focused on safety and guardrails at the expense of innovation.

During the CSIS event today, Kratsios said the rebranded NIST center could help solve a major challenge in how to measure and evaluate models.

“It’s all about understanding the measurement science of models,” he said. “And that is what we’re excited for NIST to be working on, and to be able to share with the world how you actually can measure a model. And once you do that, that’s really valuable to industry. If you’re in financial services and you want to deploy a model and make sure that client or customer data isn’t being siphoned off by the model or whatever, NIST standards around how you do a model eval could be super valuable in you being comfortable in that decision.”

The AI action plan also recommends multiple jobs for the NIST AI center, including establishing AI evaluation guidelines for federal agencies and leading the development of AI incident response standards.

Kratsios said lawmakers could consider “how to legislate on the standards institute and give it sort of statutory cover for some of the actions that we want to be doing long term.”

Meanwhile, he also pointed to funding for AI at the National Science Foundation and other agencies.

“I continue to always think about R&D funding and the way that we can prioritize AI-related funding across NSF and lots of other agencies,” Kratsios said.

