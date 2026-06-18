Smart AI adoption in government means involving and trusting federal employees

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The conversation around AI in the federal workplace is no longer a question of whether employees should use the technology. Instead, many agencies are now considering how to truly train, develop and support employees as they increasingly integrate and scale AI into their workflows.

Federal leaders see AI as an opportunity to help employees work smarter and reduce administrative burdens. But that also means leaders have to trust their employees to know where and when AI is needed, rather than issuing a blanket mandate.

“Employees understand better than we ever can what is helpful and going to move the needle for them in their daily work,” said Amy Ritualo, acting chief data and AI officer at the State Department, during a Federal News Network panel sponsored by Workday Government. “That was a huge learning curve from us in the technology space. You build something they want and then they learn along the way with you.”

As an example, Ritualo pointed to the State Department’s internal AI tool, called “State Chat,” which can analyze vast amounts of data across the department. The technology helps State employees respond more quickly and efficiently, amid roughly 5,000 daily communications between Washington, D.C., and more than 200 missions globally.

When State Chat first launched, the department started by testing it in a small group of specialists. Now, more than 60,000 people use the technology, covering 97% of the department’s posts. Ritualo said an integral part of the scaling up process was asking for feedback from users — something that will also serve as a blueprint for further AI development across the department.

“AI is not a technology problem; it’s a people problem and it’s a confidence problem,” Ritualo said. “We’ve spent a ton of time training our folks, really finding where they can leverage AI in their daily workflows. If they see how it can help them and they see the time savings, then they want to use it and they’re excited about it.”

Moving from isolated AI use cases to agencywide adoption will require alignment with workforce planning and employee development as well. As agencies continue implementing more AI tools and capabilities, Jennifer Franks, a director on the Government Accountability Office’s IT and cybersecurity team, said it is critical for employees to understand not only why AI is being used in the workplace, but also how the technology will evolve over time.

“The conversation with employees is not about if you should use AI — it’s about how we are responsibly preparing employees to use it effectively,” Franks said. “Oftentimes we roll out something for our organizations, and we just say, ‘Here, this is the new thing, we have to embrace it.’ But it’s really about bringing them in, making this a community of practice and a peer-to-peer learning environment.”

The development of AI requires continuous education across all levels of government, from entry-level staff to federal executives, Franks said. And as AI increasingly becomes a tool for reducing administrative burdens and enhancing customer and employee experience, she said it’s important to start off on the right foot — usually with a low-risk use case for AI before scaling up.

“This is really a practical way of understanding how use cases fit in your environment — and then bringing in the humans that are going to help you to really keep that AI tool effectively working for you and your organization,” Franks said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all. It really has everything to do with what’s critical to your agency’s mission and business needs, and how that can really enhance and improve some of the more efficient services that you’re providing.”

Mathias Kölsch, an associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, said using AI to automate traditionally time-consuming and mundane tasks allows for more equitable, consistent and complete analyses across the workforce. As an example, Kölsch pointed to NPS’s generative AI systems, which can help automate tasks such as analyzing personnel records.

“The projects that succeed are the ones that have all of the aspects align — they have the right personnel, they have the right amount of data available and they have a very interesting value add at the end. It’s something that is not just of engineering interest, but that has business value,” Kölsch said, speaking in his personal capacity on the panel.

But AI is not simply an engineering technology, Kölsch said. Rather, it’s a cross-cultural capability for the federal workforce. And keeping employees central to the development of AI tools is critical for any organization.

“Start by listening, inquiring and asking your employees. Most likely you have people on staff already that are very good at using AI. They might not have felt empowered or allowed to use this at the workplace,” Kölsch said. “Hold brainstorming sessions. Ask how it can be brought to their workflows, to their day-to-day tasks. You’ll then see that there’s great potential if you make it part of your organization’s culture.”

It’s clear that AI is not replacing employees, but instead reshaping workforce planning, according to Matthew Cornelius, managing director for industry strategy at Workday Government. Rather than looking only at staffing numbers, agency leaders are prioritizing actual skills and capabilities in their long-term workforce goals, while considering both human talent and tech-driven capabilities.

“Lots of agencies have been through upheaval over the past 18 months. Instead of saying, ‘Do I need to go hire another massive army of contractors to fill in these gaps?’ It’s, ‘How can I leverage artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to bridge that gap?’” Cornelius said. “We’re getting out of these old paradigms of very static planning. That’s bringing much more thoughtful and interesting conversations between C-suite leaders who all have to work together to make sure their agencies are functioning effectively.”

Ultimately, trust from both employees and agency stakeholders is a key factor in ensuring AI can scale effectively, Cornelius said. That requires agency leaders to be transparent about AI implementation, while involving employees throughout the tech development and planning processes. And eventually, that will lead to better long-term results.

“A lot of younger employees, especially those that want to be in public service, are going to be able to accelerate their growth potential faster — not just because technology is doing it, but because their interaction with the technology is going to give them soft skills that are going to make them the leaders in the future that are going to help lead the country going forward,” Cornelius said. “How employees are interacting with this technology leads to a much smarter, much more efficient, much more effective, and much more thoughtful government going forward.”

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