DC Council confirms new leading IT officer

The Council of the District of Columbia has confirmed Lindsey Parker as the new chief technology officer.

Parker had been serving as acting CTO since January. Appointed by Mayor Muriel Bowser, she replaced Barney Krucoff, who had been serving in that role since January 2018. Krucoff has since returned to his previous role as D.C. chief data officer.

Before being appointed as acting CTO, Parker served as Bowser’s deputy chief of staff since 2015.

“Lindsey Parker is an exceptional leader — someone who thoroughly understands the successes and challenges of our community and the agency, is well-equipped to develop and secure the District’s IT infrastructure, and knows and is passionate about the role technology can and will play in building a stronger and more equitable city. Under Lindsey’s leadership, there is no doubt that OCTO will lead the way in solidifying Washington, D.C.’s status as the capital of inclusive innovation. When little girls are in coding camp and they wonder how far it can take them, they can look to Lindsey to see the sky is the limit,” Bowser said in a March 5 press release.

As Bowser’s deputy chief, Parker oversaw day-to-day operations of a 100-person engagement team, managed the budget of the Executive Office of the Mayor and led strategic planning initiatives. Prior to joining the Bowser Administration, Parker was the director for policy and governmental affairs at Americans for Responsible Solutions (now known as Giffords) — the gun violence prevention advocacy organization started by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.).

Parker has worked both in the public and private sectors to support competition, innovation and diversity in today’s global economy. Prior to joining the public sector, she worked in a number of cybersecurity roles including as director of internal communications at Symantec.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.