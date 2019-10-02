Artificial Intelligence & DoD

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) team at Booz Allen Hamilton join host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion of how the Department of Defense is using AI and machine learning to support its mission.
