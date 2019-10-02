Listen Live Sports

Artificial Intelligence & DoD

October 2, 2019 12:00 am
 
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) team at Booz Allen Hamilton join host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion of how the Department of Defense is using AI and machine learning to support its mission.

