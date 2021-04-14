NOAA’s data sharing with windmill developer could yield ocean insight for both parties

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration signed a first-ever data sharing agreement with a private company – a developer of offshore windmill farms. Both parties have an interest in learning more about what’s going on in coastal waters. For the whys and wherefores of the agreement, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to NOAA’s integrated ocean and coastal mapping coordinator, Ashley Chappell.