On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Big Data

NOAA’s data sharing with windmill developer could yield ocean insight for both parties

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
April 14, 2021 8:50 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration signed a first-ever data sharing agreement with a private company – a developer of offshore windmill farms. Both parties have an interest in learning more about what’s going on in coastal waters. For the whys and wherefores of the agreement, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to NOAA’s integrated ocean and coastal mapping coordinator, Ashley Chappell.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition All News Ashley Chappell Big Data Contracting Contracts/Awards Federal Drive National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration science and technology Technology Tom Temin weather systems windmills

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Inspector Brian Hess awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery