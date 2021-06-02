On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Budget

White House’s FY22 budget request reveals details for federal contractors

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
June 2, 2021 8:50 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The White House hasn’t released all of the details on its 2022 budget request, but enough is out so that federal contractors are getting the picture. Joining with reaction to this and a couple of other recent developments, the Executive Vice President for Policy at the Professional Services Council, Stephanie Kostro spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)The U.S. Capitol is seen as national guard members pass by on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 20, 2021. The House voted to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

    It’s never too early for contractors to start planning when Congress is talking trillions

    Contracting Read more
    Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

    Contractors design strategies for dealing with the latest executive order on cybersecurity

    Contracting Read more

    Don’t let time, expense audit, compliance requirements undermine contracting opportunities

    Commentary Read more
Related Topics
All News Budget Contracting Federal Drive Management president's budget Professional Services Council Stephanie Kostro Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre