Some agencies face significant budget cuts under House appropriations package

Republican House appropriators said the proposed 2026 spending levels reflect efforts to “rightsize” many agencies outside of national security and defense.

Republican lawmakers’ plans for fiscal 2026 spending levels across government are becoming clearer, as both the House and Senate appropriations committees push forward with portions of their budget proposals this week.

Some of the committees’ plans for agencies don’t cut as deeply as the White House requested in its budget proposal earlier this year. But a number of agencies would still see significant reductions in their spending and staffing allocations under the GOP-led 2026 appropriations package.

The House Appropriations Committee has advanced 2026 spending legislation along party lines for the Agriculture, Defense, Homeland Security and Legislative Branch bills. Lawmakers on the committee are also considering the budget plans for the remaining components of the spending package — including those for the departments of Commerce, State, Justice, Energy, Interior, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development, as well as many smaller agencies.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has, so far, advanced two of its spending proposals — the Agriculture and Legislative Branch bills — with bipartisan support for both. The Senate’s legislation generally maintains 2025 spending levels, but in some cases includes slight spending decreases.

In contrast, the House GOP’s appropriations package includes deeper staffing and spending cuts at many agencies. Republicans said the spending levels reflect efforts to prioritize national security, defense and veterans, while “rightsizing” many other agencies. But at agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and National Science Foundation, the appropriators’ spending proposals do not contain as large of cuts as the Trump administration’s initial requests.

Overall, GOP House appropriators are looking to bring federal government spending $45 billion below the currently enacted 2025 levels under the full-year continuing resolution. The size of the proposed cuts varies by agency, but many of those seeing larger cuts have been targets of the Trump administration this year.

Several agencies slated for roughly 25% budget reductions

Across the Republicans’ various appropriations bills, several agencies would see roughly a quarter of their budget slashed. EPA, for instance, would take a 23% budget cut from its current funding levels under Republicans’ bill.

Though it’s not as steep of a cut as the 50% proposed slashing of EPA funding under the Trump administration’s budget proposal, Republicans said the proposed $7 billion budget would “rightsize” the agency’s funding allocations.

But House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) warned that the EPA cuts in both resources and staffing would “hinder the U.S. response to the climate crisis as the impacts of climate change are being increasingly felt in every corner of the country.”

The Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would see a similarly steep budget cut under the GOP appropriations package. For 2026, committee Republicans have teed up a roughly $1.2 billion budget for ATF, which is 26% below the agency’s currently enacted spending levels. The GOP proposal is on par with the Trump administration’s budget request earlier this year.

Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said the GOP proposal “rights the wrongs” of spending levels for ATF and the Justice Department from the Biden administration.

Democrats, however, said the proposed spending cuts for ATF would reduce the agency’s workforce by more than 1,000 employees, while also “hurting its ability to prevent illegal gun trafficking and to assist State and local law enforcement in capturing dangerous criminals.”

The appropriations package would also cut staffing at the Department of Housing and Urban Development by 26%, on top of the workforce cuts already underway at HUD.

Outside of HUD itself, the appropriations bill on Transportation and HUD would cut staffing levels by an average of 5% across the remaining agencies contained in that bill.

The National Science Foundation would take a big budget hit as well. House appropriators are considering a 2026 budget of $7 billion for NSF, which would be a 23% spending cut for the agency. The 2026 proposal is more than $2 billion below NSF’s current spending allocations. Still, it’s a much smaller cut than the Trump administration’s request to slash NSF funding nearly 57% below its 2025 enacted levels.

Aside from the deeper budget cuts teed up at NSF, other science-related agencies in the House appropriations legislation — NASA, the National Space Council and the Office of Science and Technology Policy — would see funding levels in line with their current budget allocations.

The State Department and many related small agencies, on the other hand, would take on a 22% budget cut under the House appropriations package for 2026.

The budget deliberations in Congress come as many agencies are moving forward in the short term with staffing cuts by way of reductions in force. Over the last few days alone, the departments of State, Education and Health and Human Services implemented staff reduction plans after the Supreme Court lifted a ban on RIFs last week.

Some agencies facing smaller cuts, flatlined budgets

In comparison to the larger cuts for agencies like EPA and NSF, others would see much slimmer funding decreases in 2026. The Commerce Department, for one, is slated for a 2.5% budget reduction under the House’s proposal.

The U.S. Forest Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration would also both take on smaller reductions in their spending — 1.2% and 6%, respectively. The GOP package declined the much larger cuts the Trump administration included for those agencies in its budget request.

Additionally, the FBI would have a $10.1 billion discretionary budget in 2026, according to the committee’s proposal. That would put the agency 5% — or about $543 million — below its current enacted budget, in line with the White House’s request. The Department of Justice estimated that the 2026 spending levels would reduce the agency’s staffing by 1,830 positions.

Despite some of the cuts appearing relatively small in comparison to other agencies, Democrats still warned of significant consequences for the agencies’ ability to maintain staff.

“It would force the FBI to reduce its workforce by thousands of positions, underfunding the agency by nearly $1 billion and weakening its ability to fight violent crime and counter threats to our national security,” DeLauro said.

A handful of agencies, in contrast, are expected to receive budget increases for 2026.

Republicans’ spending package would provide roughly $10.4 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration, in an effort to increase agency staffing. The appropriations package would give FAA enough funding to hire 2,500 more air traffic controllers. The legislation would also provide resources to update the agency’s telecommunication infrastructure, according to GOP committee leaders.

The GOP spending package also aims to increase staffing for the Federal Prison System, a component of DOJ. The committee’s proposed funding levels for 2026 would let the Bureau of Prisons hire another 587 correctional officers on top of its current workforce size. The nearly $9.1 billion BOP budget would give the agency about $513 million more than its current spending levels for 2025, representing a 6% overall increase.

At the same time that appropriators are considering spending levels for 2026, Congress is also looking at reducing spending in the short-term. The Senate this week is taking up a GOP-led rescissions package, aiming to claw back $9.4 billion in federal funding for public media and foreign aid.

But Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Susan Collins (R-Maine) expressed concerns about a lack of detail from the Office of Management and Budget about where exactly the rescissions would take place.

“The problem is that OMB has never provided the details that would normally be part of this process,” Collins said Tuesday. “I recognize the need to reduce excessive spending and I have supported rescissions in our appropriations bills many times … But to carry out our constitutional responsibility, we should know exactly what programs are affected and the consequences of the rescissions.”

