Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Bureauchat
 
...

The changing faces of the federal workforce

October 19, 2017 3:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

In Episode 1 of Bureauchat, Federal News Radio reporters Meredith Somers and Nicole Ogrysko cover the administration’s reorganization efforts, diversity initiatives at the State Department and status of some federal employee agencies.

Agencies have submitted their final reorganization plans and are thinking about how they’ll start implementing them for 2019. But a Senate subcommittee wants to make sure employees have had a say in the process. Like most things in government, communication is going well in some places — and worse in others.

Amid the reorganization, the State Department is aiming to diversify its workforce to reflect the people and communities it serves around the world. Secretary Rex Tillerson says he wants to see a redoubling of efforts to increase diversity at the department’s highest ranks. Bureauchat delves into what State is already doing to reach minority candidates and where it can focus its efforts in the not-so-distant future.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

And, you might wonder what a shower stall filled with personnel files says about the current status of the Merit Systems Protection Board. Bureauchat answers that question and others about the status of federal employee labor relations in the new administration.

Finally, the show will  introduce you to a talented group of federal employees who can do the impossible: get their coworkers dancing in their seats on an early Monday morning.

Nicole Ogrysko and Meredith Somers

Nicole Ogrysko is a workforce reporter for Federal News Network focusing on federal workforce, personnel, veterans’ and homeland security issues. Follow @nogryskoWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Bureauchat Congress diversity Management Meredith Somers Merit Systems Protection Board MSPB National Council on Federal Labor Management Relations Nicole Ogrysko Radio Interviews Reorganization State Department Unions Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance Your Job

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech