The changing faces of the federal workforce

In Episode 1 of Bureauchat, Federal News Radio reporters Meredith Somers and Nicole Ogrysko cover the administration’s reorganization efforts, diversity initiatives at the State Department and status of some federal employee agencies.

Agencies have submitted their final reorganization plans and are thinking about how they’ll start implementing them for 2019. But a Senate subcommittee wants to make sure employees have had a say in the process. Like most things in government, communication is going well in some places — and worse in others.

Amid the reorganization, the State Department is aiming to diversify its workforce to reflect the people and communities it serves around the world. Secretary Rex Tillerson says he wants to see a redoubling of efforts to increase diversity at the department’s highest ranks. Bureauchat delves into what State is already doing to reach minority candidates and where it can focus its efforts in the not-so-distant future.

And, you might wonder what a shower stall filled with personnel files says about the current status of the Merit Systems Protection Board. Bureauchat answers that question and others about the status of federal employee labor relations in the new administration.

Finally, the show will introduce you to a talented group of federal employees who can do the impossible: get their coworkers dancing in their seats on an early Monday morning.