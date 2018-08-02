Listen Live Sports

‘2 casualties’ in Indian oil tanker explosion off Oman

August 15, 2018 7:52 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Indian shipping company says one of its crude oil tankers suffered an explosion off the coast of Oman, causing “two casualties” and injuring one sailor.

The Shipping Corporation of India says the explosion struck the MT Desh Vaibhav on Tuesday in the Gulf of Oman while it was en route to Fujairah on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates.

A company statement Wednesday said “two casualties have been reported and are being sent ashore.” Two company officials reached by The Associated Press refused to say whether that meant the sailors were dead, though the firm separately acknowledged one sailor was injured and hospitalized in Muscat, Oman.

The state-owned firm said the ship was operational and heading to the nearest port.

