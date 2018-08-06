Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Airbnb seeing growth in business travel

August 6, 2018 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Business travelers are increasingly booking stays through Airbnb and other home-sharing sites.

Airbnb said Monday that nearly 700,000 companies have signed up and booked rooms through its business travel portal, almost triple the number since last year.

Airbnb says 15 percent of its travel nights booked are for business travelers. That compares with 20 percent for Booking.com, which includes homes and hotels on its site.

SAP Concur, which handles travel and expenses for more than 43,000 businesses, says home-sharing is especially appealing when hotel rooms are in short supply. This month, it’s adding Airbnb accommodations to its search options.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

But home-sharing companies have a long way to go to catch up to hotels. Marriott International says business travel accounts for 70 to 80 percent of nights booked at its hotels.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech