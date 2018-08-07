Listen Live Sports

Bond set for executives charged with Harvey chemical release

August 7, 2018 5:17 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas executives indicted for releasing toxic chemicals during Hurricane Harvey have had their bonds set at $20,000 each.

Harris County court records show bond was set Monday for Arkema Inc. chief executive Richard Rowe and Crosby, Texas, plant manager Leslie Comardelle.

Rowe, Comardelle and the North American subsidiary of France-based Arkema were indicted last week on a felony charge of reckless emission. Records show they are due to be arraigned in October.

During Harvey, Arkema’s plant lost power. Heat-sensitive chemicals caught fire and partially exploded, sending plumes of smoke skyward.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board said in a May report that Arkema failed to consider how a Harvey-level flood event could affect its electrical power system. Arkema officials have said since the incident they could not have anticipated Harvey.

