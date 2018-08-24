Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Brexit backers criticize UK Treasury chief on warnings

August 24, 2018 4:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief has been accused of reinitiating “dodgy project fear” after he repeated warnings that there would be significant consequences for the economy if the U.K. leaves the European Union without an agreement on future relations.

Philip Hammond’s Conservative Party colleagues launched scathing attacks Friday after he told a parliamentary committee that a “no deal” Brexit could reduce gross domestic product by 7.7 percent over 15 years and boost borrowing costs by 80 billion pounds ($103 billion) annually.

Lawmaker Marcus Fysh says in a tweet that the analysis is “sub standard” and “nothing but scaremongering.”

Hammond’s comments came after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday released a series of papers that downplayed the long-term risks of a no-deal Brexit and focused on a “potential short-term disruption.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech