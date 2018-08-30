Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Buffett says stocks remain attractive even at current highs

August 30, 2018 3:32 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says U.S. stocks remain attractive investments even at today’s high prices when compared to bonds or real estate.

Buffett reiterated his view that stocks are the best long-term investment during an interview on CNBC Thursday.

“If you had your choice between buying and holding a 30-year bond for 30 years or holding a basket of American stocks, there’s just no question you’re going to do better owning stocks,” he said.

Buffett took some of his own advice and bought a few more Apple shares for his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company already held 252 million Apple shares at the end of June.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock indexes set record highs this week, although they pulled back some Thursday.

Berkshire has also accumulated more than $100 billion while Buffett looks for another acquisition or major investment.

Buffett said the U.S. economy overall continues to improve gradually just as it has done ever since the fall of 2009, although a number of Berkshire’s businesses are seeing their costs increase a bit because of inflation.

“Across the board, business is good,” Buffett said. “It was good two years ago. It keeps getting better.”

Buffett also noted Berkshire had also repurchased some of its own stock in the past month since it relaxed its own rules on buybacks.

Buffett was in New York Thursday on his 88th birthday to dine with the person who paid $3.3 million in a charity auction for a private lunch with the investor.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

The lunch auction raises money for the Glide Foundation that helps the homeless in San Francisco.

Berkshire owns more than 90 companies, including BNSF railroad, clothing, furniture and jewelry firms. Its insurance and utility businesses typically account for more than half of the company’s net income. The company also has major investments in such companies as American Express, Coca-Cola Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech