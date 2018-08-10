Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:
All times are Eastern.
TUESDAY, Aug. 14
BERLIN — Germany’s Federal Statistical Office releases second-quarter growth figure for the country’s economy, Europe’s biggest.
Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 15
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for July, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for July, 9:15 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for June, 10 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for August, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for June, 4 p.m.
Macy’s Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
THURSDAY, Aug. 16
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for July, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.