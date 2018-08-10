Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Aug. 14

BERLIN — Germany’s Federal Statistical Office releases second-quarter growth figure for the country’s economy, Europe’s biggest.

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 15

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for July, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for July, 9:15 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for June, 10 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for August, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for June, 4 p.m.

Macy’s Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, Aug. 16

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for July, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

