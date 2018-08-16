Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 22

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for July, 10 a.m.

Target reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, Aug. 23

WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department releases new home sales data for July, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 24

WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department releases durable goods data for July, 8:30 a.m.

