Business events scheduled for the coming week

August 16, 2018 8:56 pm
 
Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 22

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for July, 10 a.m.

Target reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, Aug. 23

WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department releases new home sales data for July, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 24

WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department releases durable goods data for July, 8:30 a.m.

