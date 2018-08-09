ComScore: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $56 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.02. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $101.4 million in the period.

ComScore shares have dropped 31 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.55, a decline of 33 percent in the last 12 months.

