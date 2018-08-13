Listen Live Sports

Death toll from Pakistan coal mine blast climbs to 8

August 13, 2018 8:19 am
 
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says rescuers have recovered four more bodies from a coal mine that caved in after a methane gas explosion, bringing the total death toll to 8.

Iftikhar Ahmed, a mine inspector, said Monday that five other workers are still missing inside the mine in the village of Sanjdi, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta. The explosion happened late Sunday.

Cave-ins and other mining accidents in Pakistan are often attributed to the poor enforcement of safety regulations.

