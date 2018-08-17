Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dessert company awarded $720,000 in fight over ice cream

August 17, 2018 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts dessert company that accused its ice cream supplier of destroying its business by secretly altering the recipe has been awarded $720,000.

The jury verdict came Friday in the legal battle between 600 lb Gorillas Inc. and New Jersey-based Mister Cookie Face LLC. The jury also awarded Mister Cookie Face $270,000 for products 600 lb Gorillas never paid for.

600 lb Gorillas accused Mister Cookie Face and its parent company of watering down the ice cream for its sandwiches. Mister Cookie Face denies its ice cream was subpar.

600 lb Gorillas attorney Andrew Lorin says his client is thrilled even though the payout is less than the $3.9 million it sought.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Mister Cookie Face lawyer Blake Hannafan also applauds the verdict and says 600 lb Gorillas “overreached.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech