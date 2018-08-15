Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Diamondback Energy acquires Alabama-based Energen

August 15, 2018 8:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Texas-based Diamondback Energy Inc. is acquiring one of Alabama’s largest publicly held companies, the Birmingham-based Energen Corp., in a stock deal worth more than $9 billion.

The companies announced the transaction in a statement Tuesday.

The statement says the deal creates a company that will operate in the Permian Basin, which produces oil and natural gas located in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

The combined company will produce the equivalent of about 222,000 barrels of oil daily and own more than 266,000 acres (107,600 hectares) in the region.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company based in Midland, Texas. Energen owned Alagasco before switching to oil exploration and production.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech