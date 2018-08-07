Discovery: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $216 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period.

Discovery shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 4 percent in the last 12 months.

