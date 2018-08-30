Dollar Tree: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $273.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.15.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.53 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $5.53 billion to $5.64 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.57 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.85 to $5.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $22.75 billion to $22.97 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have fallen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 9 percent. The stock has increased 19 percent in the last 12 months.

