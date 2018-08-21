Listen Live Sports

Draper Media to acquire NBC affiliate WRDE

August 21, 2018 1:57 pm
 
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Draper Media, the parent company of WBOC-TV, a CBS affiliate based in Maryland, has entered into a purchase agreement for WRDE-LD, an NBC affiliate serving the Delmarva peninsula as Coast TV.

The deal between Draper Media and SagamoreHill of Salisbury Licenses LLC was announced Tuesday. Transfer of ownership is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission.

WBOC-TV is a CBS affiliate and Associated Press member based in Salisbury, with satellite newsrooms in Dover and Milton, Delaware.

Draper Media, a subsidiary of privately held Draper Holdings Business Trust, also owns FOX21, Telemundo Delmarva, Antenna TV, WBOC Digital, WBOC-FM, WAAI-FM, WTDK-FM, WCEM-FM and WCEM-AM.

WRDE, licensed to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting Corp., a privately held company based in Augusta, Georgia.

