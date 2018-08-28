Listen Live Sports

Drunk shooter suspected in shots that hit Utah bus, truck

August 28, 2018 11:52 am
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah police have arrested a man suspected of drunkenly firing gunshots that struck a public bus and a semitrailer.

Authorities say 57-year-old Michael Hinckley was arrested Monday after he interrupted investigators searching a nearby peach orchard in the city of Fruit Orchard north of Salt Lake City.

Davis County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ty Berger says officers determined that Hinckley sometimes shoots his gun there. Authorities believe two shots accidently hit the vehicles on a nearby highway before dawn. The bus had a dozen passengers aboard. No one was hurt.

Hinckley is being held on suspicion of intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Berger says authorities are investigating a possible misdemeanor charge of discharging a weapon within city limits.

No attorney was listed for Hinckley in court records.

