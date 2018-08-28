Listen Live Sports

DSW and Tiffany rise while Best Buy and Hain stumble

August 28, 2018 4:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

DSW Inc., up $5.50 to $32.70

The shoe and accessories retailer raised its annual forecasts after posting far stronger second-quarter results than analysts expected.

Tiffany & Co., up $1.29 to $131.07

The jewelry maker built on its gains from earlier this year after it beat expectations in the second quarter.

Best Buy Co., down $4.09 to $77.57

The electronics retailer’s forecast for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street’s hopes.

Campbell Soup Co., down 87 cents to $39.83

The New York Post reported that the soup maker isn’t planning to sell itself.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., down $8.39 to $24.73

The company said the Food and Drug Administration isn’t ready to approve its drug Waylivra.

Brooks Automation Inc., up $9.35 to $39.60

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers said it will sell its cryogenics business for $675 million.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., down $1.84 to $26.77

The organic and natural products company reported weak sales and its annual forecasts came up short of expectations.

Toll Brothers Inc., down 40 cents to $37.12

Homebuilders slipped as prices for homes jumped in June, which makes affordability a bigger problem for potential buyers.

