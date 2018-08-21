Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Edible Arrangements to move headquarters to Atlanta

August 21, 2018 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — The fruit bouquet company Edible Arrangements is moving its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to Georgia.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Rotondo announced Tuesday that the headquarters will move from the New Haven suburb of Wallingford to Sandy Springs near Atlanta.

Edible Arrangements has about 130 employees in Wallingford and plans to maintain a small office there with about 20 workers. The company opened the Sandy Springs location in March and plans to complete the headquarters relocation by the end of the year.

Rotondo says Sandy Springs is a more centralized location and has better access to major transportation hubs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A company spokeswoman says a small percentage of the Wallingford workers will relocate to Georgia and others will be offered assistance.

Edible Arrangements has more than 1,200 franchises or sites in development worldwide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech