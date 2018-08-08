Listen Live Sports

EPlus: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2018 6:59 pm
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $15.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were $1.28 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $356.5 million in the period.

EPlus shares have increased 38 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $104.05, a rise of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

