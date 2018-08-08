Listen Live Sports

German pilots join Friday's strike at budget airline Ryanair

August 8, 2018
 
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Budget airline Ryanair says it is cancelling 400 of over 2,400 flights on Friday due to a strike by pilots in Ireland, Sweden, Belgium and Germany at the height of the vacation travel season.

The airline said 85 percent of its Friday flights would operate and that customers affected would get email or text messages later on Friday. They would have the option of a refund, rebooking on the next flight or rerouting.

Officials said flights should return to normal Saturday.

Germany pilot representatives said at a news conference Wednesday at Frankfurt’s airport that they were joining the strike action. They want work conditions comparable to those at Ryanair’s competitors.

The company called the strike “unjustified and unnecessary” given recent pay increases and “invitations to meet for meaning negotiations.”

