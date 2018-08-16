Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Germany’s Bayer says it can start integrating Monsanto

August 16, 2018 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG says it can now start integrating U.S. seed and weed-killer maker Monsanto Co. after completing the required sale of some of its crop science business.

Bayer became Monsanto’s sole owner in June but had to hold off on integrating Monsanto while it completed divestments demanded by regulators. Its acquisition of Monsanto cost some $63 billion including debt.

Bayer said in a statement Thursday that, now that it is no longer required to keep the businesses separate, it has gained the ability to “become actively involved in defense efforts” in legal disputes including those involving Monsanto’s popular Roundup weed-killer.

Last week, a jury in San Francisco awarded $289 million in damages to a dying man who claims Roundup gave him cancer.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech