Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Hoosier Times group cuts 17 jobs in south central Indiana

August 22, 2018 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The publisher of the Hoosier Times newspaper group says it will eliminate 17 jobs at four publications in south-central Indiana.

Publisher Cory Bollinger says lower revenues and sharply higher newsprint costs prompted the cuts. Bollinger is also president of publishing for Mishawaka-based Schurz Communications Inc.

The affected publications are The (Bloomington) Herald-Times, The (Bedford) Times-Mail, The (Martinsville) Reporter-Times and the Spencer Evening World publishing group.

The Herald-Times reports that positions were eliminated in several departments, including news, business and production. Employees were informed of the cuts Tuesday.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Some of the jobs were cut immediately, while some of the affected employees will remain in place for a short transition period.

Bollinger said the decision to cut staff was “a tough reality.”

The Hoosier Times continues to employ 173 people.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech