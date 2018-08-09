Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

August 9, 2018 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Major U.S. indexes stood stock-still for the third consecutive day Thursday as gains for retailers were canceled out by losses for banks and other companies.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index fell 4.12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,853.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 74.52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,509.23.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite rose 3.46 points to 7,891.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 4.01 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,690.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 13.23 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is up 46.65 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 79.77 points, or 1 percent.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

The Russell 2000 is up 17.52 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 179.97 points, or 6.7 percent.

The Dow is up 790.01 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 988.39 points, or 14.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 155.38 points, or 10.1 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
All News Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech