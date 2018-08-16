Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

August 16, 2018 4:40 pm
 
U.S. stocks jumped Thursday as China and the U.S. said they will hold their first trade discussions in months, a potential sign of progress toward ending their trade war.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index advanced 22.32 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,840.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 396.32 points, or 1.6 percent, to 25,558.73.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 32.41 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,806.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 15.09 points, or 0.9 percent to 1,685.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 7.41 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow is up 245.59 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 32.58 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.05 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 167.08 points, or 6.2 percent.

The Dow is up 839.51 points, or 3.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 903.13 points, or 13.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 150.24 points, or 9.8 percent.

