How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

August 30, 2018 4:39 pm
 
U.S. stocks skidded late Thursday following a report that the Trump administration could put tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods as early as next week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index retreated 12.91 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,901.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 137.65 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,986.92.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 21.32 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,088.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks edged down 2.40 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,732.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 26.44 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Dow is up 196.57 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 142.39 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.68 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 227.52 points, or 8.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,267.70 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,184.97 points, or 17.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 196.84 points, or 12.8 percent.

