Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Immigration agents arrest 160 people in Texas workplace raid

August 29, 2018 8:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SUMNER, Texas (AP) — Federal immigration agents have arrested 160 workers following a raid at Texas company that manufactures trailers.

The raid Tuesday targeted Load Trail Trailers in Sumner, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. It was at least the second immigration raid targeting the business, the last coming in 2014.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statement says its investigation began after a tip that Load Trail was knowingly hiring workers who were in the United States illegally.

ICE says all detainees will be interviewed to determine who remains in custody and who get humanitarian release.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

In a statement, Load Trail called the raid “disappointing” and surprising, but pledged to cooperate with investigators.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech