Interstate 70 reopens outside Baltimore after wire repairs

August 14, 2018 2:17 pm
 
WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland interstate has reopened after crews repaired a storm-damaged pole that carries high-voltage wires overhead.

The State Highway Administration closed Interstate 70 west of Baltimore’s beltway midday Tuesday so repairs could be completed.

BGE spokesman Justin Mulcahy says the top of a pole that supports the wires was damaged in a storm on Monday evening and the damage was noticed Tuesday. Crews had to repair the top of the pole to ensure the stability of the wire.

SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar says I-70 was closed in both directions for more than an hour and delays are now subsiding.

