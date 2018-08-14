Listen Live Sports

Kroger to sell its goods to Chinese shoppers through Tmall

August 14, 2018 4:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Kroger will start to sell some of its products to Chinese shoppers through a website owned by internet giant Alibaba, the latest move by the supermarket chain to boost its digital business.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is working to catch up with Walmart and with Amazon.com, which bought grocer Whole Foods last year. In recent months, Kroger launched an online delivery service, upped its investment in a British online grocer and agreed to buy a meal-kit company.

Kroger announced Tuesday it will sell items from its store brand Simple Truth on Alibaba’s Tmall site. The company did not say which products it will sell or when the test with Tmall will begin. A company representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kroger shares rose 2.3 percent Tuesday.

