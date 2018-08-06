Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

London department store launches Christmas shop _ in August

August 6, 2018 12:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas at one London department store.

Europe may be basking in a summer heatwave, but Selfridge’s store, first opened in 1909, is thinking of chillier times, launching its Christmas Shop a full 145 days before Dec. 25th.

The department store says over 500 products are on display — from Big Ben-shaped tree decorations to London-themed snow globes — even though temperatures outside are over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

The company says the early start to the holiday season is driven by demand from shoppers, particularly those visiting from abroad.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“It creates an extra buzz around the department store, adding that destination appeal,” said Sofie Willmott, an analyst from research firm Global Data.

Selfridges will expand the Christmas Shop on Sept. 4, putting almost 3,800 goods on offer. This winter’s theme is ‘Selfridges Rocks Christmas,’ featuring Elvis Presley themed nutcrackers and David Bowie shaped tree baubles.

But while some shoppers thought it was good to get Christmas Diane and Paul Herbert from the English city of Bristol weren’t too excited.

“At our age, we think life goes too quick without bringing Christmas forward,” laughed Diane.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech