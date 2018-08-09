Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks indexes drift in midday trading

August 9, 2018 12:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Major U.S. indexes are little changed in midday trading as technology stocks rise while energy companies and banks slip.

Bond prices rose Thursday, sending yields lower, after the Labor Department reported that wholesale prices were little changed in July, a sign inflation pressures weakened slightly.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Yelp jumped 27.5 percent after raising its revenue forecast, but Rite Aid slumped 10.6 percent after calling off its sale to the grocery chain Albertsons.

Flowserve, Viacom and Norwegian Cruise Line all rose sharply after reporting solid results.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,856.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,533. The Nasdaq composite rose 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,904.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.94 percent.

___

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

Yelp jumped 20 percent early Thursday after raising its revenue forecast, but Rite Aid slumped 10 percent after calling off its sale to the grocery chain Albertsons.

Flowserve, Viacom and Norwegian Cruise Line all rose sharply after reporting solid results.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,857.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5 points to 25,578. The Nasdaq composite rose 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,899.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.93 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech