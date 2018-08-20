Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks move higher on Wall Street

August 20, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes gave up some of an early gain and are mostly higher in midday trading.

Investors bid up shares in big department store chains and industrial companies Monday, adding to the market’s gains from last week.

Macy’s jumped 4.2 percent and Boeing rose 1.5 percent.

Energy stocks climbed along with the price of U.S. crude oil. Technology stocks lagged the market. Intel fell 1.7 percent.

SodaStream jumped 9.6 percent after PepsiCo agreed to buy the Israeli fizzy drink maker for $3.2 billion.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,855.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 97 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,765. The Nasdaq composite fell 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,805.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.83 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, following an upbeat finish last week, amid signs of progress in resolving the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Investors were also weighing the latest corporate earnings and deal news Monday.

SodaStream jumped 9.8 percent after PepsiCo agreed to buy the Israeli fizzy drink maker for $3.2 billion.

Tesla slumped 5.3 percent after JPMorgan cut its price target on the electric car maker.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,857.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,749. The Nasdaq composite added 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,834.

