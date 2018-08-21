Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

August 21, 2018 9:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as homebuilders and other companies posted solid results.

Homebuilder Toll Brothers jumped 12.3 percent in early trading Tuesday after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

TJ Maxx parent company TJX Companies rose 3.6 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

Discount brokers ETrade and Charles Schwab were down sharply following a report that JPMorgan Chase will offer free online trading.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,864.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,816. The Nasdaq composite rose 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,851.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84 percent.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech