Markets Right Now: Stocks notch a 3rd consecutive gain

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks finished broadly higher for the third day in a row on Wall Street, extending a string of gains.

Media, retail and technology companies rose Monday. A solid gain in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway led financial stocks higher.

Energy companies also rose along with the price of crude oil. Newfield Exploration climbed 2.5 percent.

Newell Brands plunged 14.3 percent after the company said the liquidation of Toys R Us hurt its baby products business.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,850.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,502. The Nasdaq composite rose 47 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,859.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.94 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are mostly higher in midday trading on Wall Street after several companies reported solid quarterly results.

Tyson Foods rose 3.8 percent Monday and Berkshire Hathaway climbed 3.6 percent.

Energy companies were also higher as the price of crude oil rose. Newfield Exploration climbed 2.3 percent.

Newell Brands plunged 13.6 percent after the company said the liquidation of Toys R Us hurt its baby products business.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,846.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 11 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 25,472. The Nasdaq composite rose 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,834.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.93 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of its gains from the week before.

Health care and industrial companies were posting some of the biggest declines in early trading Monday. Drugmaker Celgene fell 1.1 percent and Boeing lost 1.2 percent.

Newell Brands sank 3.8 percent after the company said the liquidation of Toys R Us hurt its baby products business.

The S&P 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,837.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,397. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 7,810.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.94 percent.

